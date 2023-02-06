Endeavor Appoints Maura McGreevy as Chief Communications Officer

Maura McGreevy has been named Endeavor’s new Chief Communications Officer. She was formerly the head of communications for Endeavor subsidiaries IMG and 160/90.

In the new role, McGreevy will lead Endeavor’s global communications team and oversee corporate communications inclusive of public relations, events and hospitality, internal communications, social and creative—for the company and its subsidiaries.

“Maura will serve as a key strategic partner for all aspects of our business,” Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said. “I’ve seen first-hand her unique understanding of the Endeavor network and her thoughtful storytelling abilities. In her nearly nine years with the company, she has built deep relationships across the industry, and time and again demonstrated clear thinking under pressure.”

In her previous role, she played an integral part in IMG’s communications strategy after the company was acquired by WME in 2014. She also worked on more than 20 subsequent acquisitions and new business launches. Additionally she was a key member of Endeavor’s communications leadership team on top of her duties leading communications across the global IMG and 160/90 businesses.

McGreevy started her communications career in 2007 as a public relations specialist for AMR Research. She joined Thomason Reuters the following year as a PR manager and worked her way up the ranks until eventually she became the head of office of the Chief Marketing Officer. Before she joined IMG, McGreevy was the communications director at Droga5, an award-winning global creative agency.

McGreevy attended Boston University and volunteers as a mentor for American Corporate Partners, a national nonprofit organization focused on helping returning veterans and active duty spouses find their next careers through one-on-one mentoring.