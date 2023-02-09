TV Academy and Fox Reveal Emmy Date, Key Art for 2023 Telecast

The 2023 Primetime Emmys have an airdate: Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Fox. Meanwhile, a week before the Fox telecast, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. As usual, an edited presentation of the combined two nights will be telecast on FXX.

That marks the second year in a row that the Emmys have shifted to Monday, keeping it out of the way of NFL football — and potential football overruns. The last time Fox aired the Emmys was in 2019 (on Sept. 22 that year), without a host.

Fox and the Television Academy announced this year’s air date on Thursday; a producer and host will be revealed at another time. This year’s ceremony marks the 75th anniversary of the Emmy Awards; as part of the diamond year celebration, the Academy also revealed a special logo.

“What began as a modest ceremony with five awards at the Hollywood Athletic Club has evolved into television’s biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry,” the Academy and Fox said in a statement. “In the age of ‘peak TV’ with close to 600 original scripted series, the Academy now recognizes artists, artisans, crafts people and storytellers in nearly 120 categories.”

The 75th anniversary key art, the Academy added, is meant to capture “the history, stature and honor of television’s most prestigious award. The art deco-inspired design showcases the anniversary and illuminates the elegance of Emmy.”

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12. Here’s the key art promoting this year’s Emmy telecast:

As previously announced, the eligbility period for the 75th Emmys will focus on programs that air between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. Here’s the full 2023 Emmy calendar, as revealed in December:

June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023: Eligibility period.

February 21: Open for submissions.

April 17: Deadline to apply for membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and to secure member entry-fee discount.

April 17: Deadline for current voting members to apply for hyphenate voting status.

May 8, 6 p.m.: Deadline for lapsed members to apply to reinstate their membership to guarantee voting eligibility for both rounds of the 75th Emmy competition and secure member entry-fee discount.

May 9, 6 p.m.: Entry deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming by virtue of genre and were originally presented on a national platform June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.

May 9, 6 p.m.: Upload deadline for all entry materials.

June 15: Nomination-round voting begins.

June 26, 10 p.m.: Nomination-round voting ends.

July 12: Nominations announced.

July 26: Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations.

Week of August 7: Final-round videos available for viewing.

August 17: Final-round voting begins.

August 28, 10 p.m.: Final-round voting ends.

September 9 and 10: Creative Arts Awards and Governors Gala.

September 18: Fox primetime telecast and Governors Gala.