Emma Roberts and Tom Ellis to Lead and Executive Produce ‘Second Wife’ At Hulu from ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer

Tom Ellis Emma Roberts
Getty Images

Meaghan Oppenheimer, creator of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies,” has set up a new series at the streamer: “Second Wife,” which will star Emma Roberts and Tom Ellis, who also executive produce.

The dark comedy series will follow Sasha (Roberts), who is fresh from a terrible breakup and flees New York to start over in London, where she meets and quickly falls in love with a recently divorced father named Jacob (Ellis). When they impulsively decide to get married, they learn that there’s a lot they don’t know about each other – and they can’t outrun their pasts forever.

Deadline was first to report the news.

