Elizabeth Olsen Advises New MCU Actors to Sign on for Only One Project: ‘That Way You Have More Control’

“Just give them one.”

That’s Elizabeth Olsen’s advice for actors thinking about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The “WandaVision” star told Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that by initially only agreeing to one Marvel project, actors can gain more “creative control” for the next one.

“That way you have more control over… If you, let’s say, ‘Oh my God, this is the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one,” Olsen said.

She then joked, “Don’t tell [David] Galluzzi that. [He’s] business affairs at Marvel.”

Olsen has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch since 2014 in a handful of Marvel projects, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” two “Captain America” films, the last three “Avengers” movies and the TV spinoff “WandaVision.” The Disney+ miniseries won three Emmys in 2021, with Olsen scoring a nomination for lead actress in a limited series.

Marvel president Kevin Feige told Variety last year, “We only even would have dared attempt something like ‘WandaVision’ because Lizzie is such an outstanding actor.”

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn, titled “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” is currently in the works. As for the future of Wanda, Feige added, “There really is so much more to explore. We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.”

Olsen also stars opposite Jesse Plemons in Max’s limited series “Love & Death,” based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murderous extramarital affair.