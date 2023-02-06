‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White to Pen Super Bowl Spot for Cosmetics Brand

From the Sicilian terraces of the Four Seasons to the asphalt tailgate parties of Phoenix, Emmy-winning writer Mike White is headed to the Super Bowl.

The former “Survivor’ contestant and “Enlightened” creator has delivered HBO a ratings and pop culture sensation with his dramedy “The White Lotus” for two seasons now, and will lend his talents to e.l.f. Cosmetics for a commercial airing on the big game this Feb. 12.

This will be the first ever commercial for the Gen Z-beloved brand, and will air in the second quarter during the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. It will focus on the range’s Power Grip Primer, a mega-viral beauty product used in demonstrations across TikTok and other short-form video platforms. The product is currently the best-selling face primer in the U.S., according to e.l.f.

Cast and collaborators on the ad will be revealed at a later date. The campaign’s creative was developed and cast by Shadow, e.l.f.’s longtime creative marketing and communications agency, founded in 2007 by Lisette Sand-Freedman and Brad Zeifman.

The Shadow team co-wrote the script with White and tapped award-winning director Maggie Carey (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Never Have I Ever”) to helm the ad. Neal Brennan also served as creative advisor. Caviar is producing the spot, and paid media strategy and planning was prepared by performance marketing firm Tinuiti.

White is currently scouting locations in Southeast Asia for the third season of “The White Lotus.” The show earned three Primetime Emmys for White in 2022, for writing, directing and outstanding series in the limited and anthology category.