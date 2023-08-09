Elaine Frontain Bryant, Eli Lehrer Take On Expanded Roles at A+E Networks, Tanya Lopez to Transition to Production Pact

A+E Networks has tapped Elaine Frontain Bryant and Eli Lehrer to take on expanded roles for the network as former Lifetime EVP and head of programming, Amy Winter, announced her exit on Wednesday.

Winter revealed in a memo to staff that she’s “decided to embark on a new path” that will combine “my passion for the creative aspects of entertainment with the business side of our industry.”

In the new roles, Frontain Bryant will become executive vice president and head of programming genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN as she’ll be taking on oversight of all of Lifetime and LMN programming in addition to her current role overseeing original programming for the flagship A&E brand. Lehrer will step into the role of executive vice president and head of The History Channel Programming as he adds A+E Networks’ music services division to his current role overseeing programming for The History Channel genres and music services.

In another move, Lifetime executive vice president of scripted content Tanya Lopez will be transitioning into a production deal with A+E Networks, where she will continue to package and produce Lifetime Original Movies.

“Elaine and Eli are proven leaders with unapparelled track records of developing hit franchises

and first-in-class content that resonates with viewers and drives the success of our industry leading brands. Both executives possess a unique mix of creative prowess, deep relationships in the creative community and an exceptional understanding of the type of content viewers crave. I’m confident Elaine and Eli will continue to elevate these storied brands and drive our future success,” said Rob Sharenow, A+E Networks’ president of programming in a statement. “Lifetime is fortunate to have Tanya continuing to produce original movies for the brand that she has been instrumental in building through the years.”

Frontain Bryant and Lehrer will continue to report to Sharenow.

“Lifetime has an enviable legacy of powerful storytelling for women and I’m honored to be trusted with spearheading content for one of the most iconic brands in entertainment,” said Frontain Bryant. “I look forward to working with the incredibly talented Lifetime and LMN programming teams to create new, buzzworthy programming that resonates with our passionate fan base and brings in new audiences. Together with the A&E team and our partners at History, A+E Networks is poised to continue as a leader in quality original programming.”

“I look forward to continuing to grow the premium HISTORY brand while working to streamline A+E’s music services businesses to better position the company for the future growth,” said Lehrer. “I continue to be proud of the success of the History team and look forward to working across the company to drive our music services division.”

Before stepping into her current role, Frontain Bryant was previously senior vice president of programming and development at The History Channel. Prior to that, she served as senior vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming for A&E. Earlier in her career, Frontain Bryant served as vice

president of creative development and production at Magna Global Entertainment.

Since 2017, Lehrer has occupied the EVP and head of programming for The History Channel. He joined the History Channel after leaving his post as the executive vice president of MTV2 where he headed up creative and business operations at the channel. He also served as senior vice president and head

of non-fiction programming at Lifetime and was head of development at Bravo prior to that.

Lopez joined Lifetime 2007 and has been responsible for developing and overseeing all feature and original movies, limited series and movie acquisitions for the network. She made the transition from ICM, where she was a television packaging agent from 1987 to 2006. She also served as VP of drama series at CBS prior to that. Lopez began her career at William Morris.

Read Winter’s memo to staff in full below.

Over three years ago, I had the incredible opportunity to take the helm at Lifetime, one of the most compelling brands in our industry comprised of the best people in the business. These three years have been among the most rewarding in my career. I am so proud of the work we have done together, making hundreds of hours of entertaining programming for our audiences while also using our platforms to empower women and support communities. Lifetime is truly one of the most cherished brands in media, and it has been an honor to lead this team.

This summer, I have taken some time to think about my personal goals. After much reflection, I have decided to embark on a new path, combining my passion for the creative aspects of entertainment with the business side of our industry. While the media landscape is changing constantly, there are so many opportunities to build and lead businesses that develop world-class content, and I look forward to my next chapter.

I know that the amazing team at Lifetime will continue to find new ways to deliver high caliber entertainment that our audiences love, and I will always be the biggest fan of the brand and this extraordinary group of people.

I am grateful to Paul and the entire leadership team. I have made so many friends here at A+E Networks, and though I will miss collaborating on a daily basis with all of you, I look forward to cheering you all on as you continue to excel.