‘East New York,’ ‘True Lies’ Both Canceled at CBS After One Season

CBS has canceled both the police procedural “East New York” and “True Lies” after just one season.

According to sources, the decision to cancel the series came down to CBS haggling with the series’ studio Warner Bros. Television over the show’s budget, which included CBS asking that the cast of the show not get the customary pay increases going into the second season. It has previously been reported that CBS has renewed other shows on its lineup, like the comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola,” after asking the cast to take pay cuts or by shifting series regulars to recurring status.

The drama series starred Amanda Warren as deputy inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York, a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make.

Along with Warren, the cast included Jimmy Smits as John Suarez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Marvin Sandeford, Kevin Rankin as Tommy Killian, Richard Kind as Stan Yenko, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Crystal Morales, Lavel Schley as Andre Bentley and Olivia Luccardi as Brandy Quinlan.

“East New York” was created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn. Finkelstein is best known for series including “The Good Fight,” “Law & Order” and “NYPD Blue,” while Flynn has worked on “Big Sky,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Queen Sugar.”

Finkelstein and Flynn executive produced the series with Michael M. Robin. Warner Bros. Television was the studio. The final episode of “East New York” will air on Sunday, May 14.

“True Lies” was based on the 1994 film of the same name directed by James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. This was the second attempt to bring the drama to television — Fox previously gave a put pilot commitment to a series adaptation that never made it to air.

“True Lies” followed Harry Tasker (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone and joins Harry and his team team. They embark on covert missions around the globe, all while keeping their adventures a secret from their two teenage children.

Matt Nix created the “True Lies” adaptation and served as executive producer alongside Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh, Josh Levy and Anthony Hemingway. 20th Television was the studio. The series will come to a close on Wednesday, May 17.

The news comes after CBS reversed its cancellation of “SWAT” after talks continued between CBS and series co-producer Sony Pictures Television over the weekend, according to sources. Despite being a solid performer for the network in its Friday night timeslot, the decision allegedly ultimately came down to the show’s financials.