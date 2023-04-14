‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series at Paramount+ Adds Drew Crevello as Showrunner

The “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series at Paramount+ has found its showrunner, Variety has confirmed.

Drew Crevello will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which was ordered at the streamer in January.

Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details, including what elements of the “Dungeons & Dragons” canon will be included, are being kept under wraps.

This will mark Crevello’s first time running a series solo. He most recently co-created and served as co-showrunner for the Apple limited series “WeCrashed.” He also helped to develop films like “X-Men: First Class” and “Deadpool” during his time as a film executive.

“Dungeons & Dragons” is by far the most popular tabletop fantasy roleplaying game of all time. Players design characters that can range from humans to elves to dwarves and beyond and then select a class such as paladin, fighter, ranger, barbarian or several others. The game and its associated products are now owned by Hasbro.

Crevello’s addition as showrunner comes two weeks after the release of the feature film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” To date, the film has grossed over $127 million worldwide. The cast of the film includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis.

