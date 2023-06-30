‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Adds Olivia Williams, Jodhi May Following Cast Exits; Anna Foerster Boards as Director

Olivia Williams and Jodhi May have been cast in Max’s “Dune: The Sisterhood” (working title) following the exits of previously announced cast members Shirley Henderson and Indira Varma. Henderson departed the series amid “creative changes” made in February, while Varma’s departure was due to scheduling conflicts.

Additionally, Anna Foerster is now set as a director on the series, replacing Johan Renck, who departed at the same time as Henderson.

Williams will play Tula Harkonnen, while May plays Natalya. Set in the world of “Dune” 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series follows the Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The prequel is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Williams is repped by Independent Talent Group, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. May is repped by Accelerate and APA. Foerster is repped by WME and Paul Hastings, LLP.

More to come…