‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Director and Star Depart HBO Max Series Amid ‘Creative Changes’

HBO Max’s “Dune” prequel spinoff “The Sisterhood” is going through some changes. Both director Johan Renck and star Shirley Henderson have exited the HBO Max series, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes as the production takes a “pre-scheduled hiatus,” according to the streamer.

“There are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material,” a HBO Max representative said in a statement. “Johan Renck has completed his work on the series and a new director will be brought on; through mutual agreement Johan is moving on to pursue other projects. Additionally, Shirley Henderson will be exiting the series and will no longer be playing Tula Harkonnen.”

These aren’t the first departures to hit the production. In November of last year, series creator Diane Ademu-John parted ways with “The Sisterhood” as co-showrunner. However, she has remained on board as an executive producer. Alison Schapker has taken over as sole showrunner of the series.

Based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, “Dune: The Sisterhood” is set around 10,000 years prior to the events of “Dune.” The cast includes Emily Watson, Indira Varma, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea.

“Dune: The Sisterhood” is expected to debut in November 2023. “Dune: Part Two,” the second installment to Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, is set to release on Nov. 3.

