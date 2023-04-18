Duane Earl Poole, ‘Hart to Hart’ Writer, Dies at 74

Duane Earl Poole, writer of “Hart to Hart,” died on April 1 due to cancer. He was 74.

Poole worked under Aaron Spelling’s team of writers and producers on television programs including “Hart to Hart,” “The Love Boat,” “Lottery!,” “Glitter” and “Hotel.”

He also worked with Hanna-Barbera’s production team alongside Sid and Marty Kroft, where he contributed to children’s programs such as “The Great Grape Ape,” “A Flintstones Christmas,” “The Smurfs,” “Electra Woman and Dyna Girl,” “Scooby Doo and Scrappy Doo,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and “C.H.O.M.P.S.”

Poole was born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Prescott, Ariz. Shortly after his birth, Poole was awarded first runner-up in the Gerber Baby Photo Search, marking the beginning of his career in show business.

His family then moved to Washington, where Poole would eventually attend the University of Washington. After he graduated from college, Poole began working for King World Productions in Seattle. He later moved to Los Angeles in 1975 to work for Hanna-Barbera.

In 1982, Poole worked with Spelling’s programming team on popular series like “Hart to Hart” and “The Love Boat.” In the 1990s, he wrote a variety of TV movies, including Katharine Hepburn’s “This Can’t Be Love” with Anthony Quinn; “One Christmas” with Julie Harris, Henry Winkler and Swoosie Kurtz; “Surviving Gilligan’s Island” and “Return to The Batcave.”

He served as a librettist for many theatrical adaptions, including “A Christmas Memory,” “Scrooge in Love” and “Dorian: A New Musical.” At the time of his death, Poole was writing a new musical with Amanda McBroom and Michele Brourman. He was also an advisory board member of the Musical Theatre Guild and a member of the Writers Guild.

Poole is survived by his husband, Frank Bonventre; his father-in-law, Anthony Bonventre; his in-laws, Virginia Bonventre Cappelli, Patricia Bonventre and David Cappelli Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.