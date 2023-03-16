‘Drop-Off’ Comedy Pilot at ABC Adds Nancy Lenehan to Cast

Nancy Lenehan has signed on to join Ellie Kemper’s forthcoming comedy pilot “Drop-Off” at ABC as a series regular.

She’ll play Marianne, the warm, caring and responsible mother of Julia (Kemper) who’s been taking care of her kids for the last six years. “Having been a working single mom herself, Marianne is not without compassion for Julia’s situation and she loves her grandchildren, but she’s done. Marianne has decided to live her own life from now on, and that includes having an affair with a guy named Rene and firmly taking some time for herself,” reads the character description.

In addition to Kemper, she joins previously announced cast member Judy Greer.

“Drop-Off” is the American adaptation of the popular British comedy “Motherland.” Variety exclusively reported the adaptation news. The show was previously set up at Hulu by Lionsgate.

Per the official logline, “Julia is a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village. With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time. This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief…then realized it’s Sunday.”

Most recently Lenehan starred in “A League of Their Own” for Amazon Prime. She also recurred on HBO Max’s “Generation,” “Bless This Mess” for ABC, and HBO’s “Veep.” She also holds roles in “The Boys” and “Jack Ryan” for Amazon Prime. Her other tv credits include “How I Met Your Mother,” My Name is Earl,” “Little Britain USA,” and “Worst Week.”

Kemper executive produces alongside Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Stacy Greenberg, Kira Carstensen for Merman Television. Paul Feig, Dan Magnante through Feigco Entertainment. Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz also executive produce. Michael Showalter serves as an executive producer and director. Julieanne Smolinski is attached to write and executive produce. Lionsgate and ABC Signature are the studios behind the production.

Lenehan is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Meghan Schumacher Management