‘Drop-Off’ Series at ABC Adds Judy Greer to Cast

Judy Greer has joined ABC’s “Drop-Off” (working title) as a series regular, Variety has learned.

She’ll play Amanda, the hyper-confident, uber-organized, mom who seemingly has it all together and runs the inner circle at Julia’s kids’ school. She’s an expert at the art of a compliment that’s actually an insult. Amanda, who usually arranges babysitting swaps with the moms during school vacations, arranges a swap with Julia, who agrees to watch her kids while Amanda prepares for one of her famous dinner parties…which ends in disaster for Julia.

She joins previously announced star Ellie Kemper, who leads the cast as Julia, a working mom for whom nothing is working so she goes looking for her village.

The series serves as the American adaptation of the British comedy “Motherland.” Variety exclusively reported the adaptation news. The show was previously set up at Hulu by Lionsgate.

Per the official logline, “With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time. This is a comedy for anybody who’s dropped their kids at school, breathed a sigh of relief…then realized it’s Sunday.”

Most recently, Greer starred in “Reboot,” Steve Levitan’s series for Hulu & 20th Television alongside Keegan Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Paul Reiser. The “Halloween Kills” alum will next be seen in the HBO limited series “White House Plumbers” opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux for director David Mandel. Her other credits include “The Thing About Pam,” “The First Lady,” Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go,” “Jurassic World,” as well as MGM’s reboot of the Brian DePalma classic “Carrie,” Fox Searchlight’s “The Descendants.”

Her other TV credits include Fox’s “American Dad,” ABC’s “Modern Family,” IFC’s “Portlandia,” CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” and “How I Met Your Mother,” FX’s “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and “Lady Dynamite,” Showtime’s “Californication” and USA’s “Royal Pains.”

Kemper executive produces alongside Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Stacy Greenberg, Kira Carstensen for Merman Television. Paul Feig, Dan Magnante through Feigco Entertainment. Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz also executive produce. Michael Showalter serves as an executive producer and director. Julieanne Smolinski is attached to write and executive produce. Lionsgate and ABC Signature are the studios behind the production.

Greer is repped by Artists First, CAA, and Felker, Toczek, Suddelson, Abramson, Mcginnis, Ryan LLP.