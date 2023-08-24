Drew Barrymore Crazed Fan Arrested in Long Island After Going ‘Door to Door’ Looking for Her House

A crazed Drew Barrymore fan was arrested Thursday after “going door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence,” Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan confirmed to Variety.

The man, identified as Chad Busto, will be brought to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for arrest processing, according to Kiernan.

Busto was “temporarily detained” in Southampton Wednesday afternoon. Prior to the arrest Lieutenant Todd Spencer told Variety that Busto had since been released, as a police investigation continues.

A representative for Barrymore has not yet responded to Variety‘s request for comment.

This news comes just days after a man who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto interrupted an event at the 92nd Street Y and quickly approached Barrymore, who was onstage interviewing actor-musician Reneé Rapp. The man yelled out Barrymore’s name, causing the actor and daytime talk show host to respond, frazzled, “Oh my God, yes? Hi!”

“I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am,” he said. “I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

Venue security then intervened, surrounding the audience member on all sides and telling him to “back up” as Rapp safely escorted Barrymore offstage.

Barrymore and Rapp then reportedly returned to continue their conversation, about Rapp’s recently released debut album “Snow Angel.” Entertainment journalist McKenzie Morrell wrote on Twitter, “It was such an amazing time despite the alarming hiccup in the beginning with Drew’s stalker. Both handled it like bosses, and recovered quickly to continue an awesome conversation.”