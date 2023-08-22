Drew Barrymore Exits Event After Fan Rushes Stage and Says ‘You Know Who I Am, I Need to See You’

Drew Barrymore promptly exited the stage at the 92nd Street Y in New York City Monday night after an audience member rushed the stage and began speaking to her.

Barrymore was interviewing actor-singer Reneé Rapp at the Upper Manhattan venue when a man interrupted and yelled, “Drew Barrymore!”

“Oh my God, yes? Hi!” Barrymore responded, frazzled, as the audience member quickly approached her.

“I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am,” he said. “I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

92NY security then intervened, surrounding the audience member on all sides and telling him to “back up” as Rapp safely escorted Barrymore offstage.

Barrymore and Rapp then reportedly returned to continue their conversation, about Rapp’s recently released debut album “Snow Angel.” Entertainment journalist McKenzie Morrell wrote on Twitter, “It was such an amazing time despite the alarming hiccup in the beginning with Drew’s stalker. Both handled it like bosses, and recovered quickly to continue an awesome conversation.”

Representatives for Barrymore, Rapp and the 92NY did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Watch a video of the incident, shared by Pop Crave on Twitter, below.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

The event was advertised on 92NY’s website as follows: “Join acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Reneé Rapp for a conversation with Drew Barrymore on her debut LP Snow Angel, followed by a special performance.” The description continues, “Hear Rapp discuss the making of the record, the personal experiences behind new songs like ‘Snow Angel’ and fan-favorites like ‘In the Kitchen,’ stories from the studio and much more.” Rapp, who released her debut album on Aug. 18, recently exited the Max comedy “The Sex Lives of College Girls” in Season 3 to focus on her music career. Rapp also stars as Regina George in the upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical.

Barrymore is the midst of filming Season 3 of her variety talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which shoots in New York City.