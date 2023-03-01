‘Gotham Knights’ Series at CW Casts Doug Bradley as Joe Chill

Doug Bradley (“Hellraiser”) has been added to the cast of The CW’s “Gotham Knights” series, the network announced on Wednesday.

Bradley will appear in Episode 6 of Gotham Knights as Joe Chill, one of DC Comics’ most notorious villains known for cruelly killing Bruce Wayne’s parents. After fifty years of rotting on death row, Joe Chill is scheduled to be executed. However, Gotham’s infamous “Patron Saint of Bad Guys” isn’t about to let his secrets die with him.

“When casting the iconic role of Joe Chill, arguably the man who created Batman, there was only one name we considered – Doug Bradley. We needed an actor with the kind of gravitas that would do justice to such a seminal character in DC Comics canon,” said series co-creators Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams in a statement. “And who better to embody the role of the classic Gotham fiend than the man whose legendary portrayal of another classic fiend – Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise — continues to terrify generations of horror fans?”

Bradley joins previously announced guest stars including Veronica Cartwright as well as real-life couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “Gotham Knights” takes place in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder. When his adopted son builds an unlikely union with the children of Batman’s enemies, they somehow all come to be framed for his killing.

Abrams, Stoteraux, and Fiveash created the series and serve as executive producers. “Gotham Knights” is also executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television backs the production.

Bradley is repped by Chris Roe Management