Double Vision, Producer of Asian Version of ‘The Bridge,’ Appoints Min Lim as Group CEO (EXCLUSIVE)

Malaysia-based content group Vision New Media has promoted Min Lim to the newly created role of group CEO. She reports to founder and chairman Beng Teck Lim.

Poh Lin Ho, who had been with Vision Plus Entertainment for nearly 40 years, latterly as its CEO, is stepping down from the business.

Lim, who is currently head of production at group production business Double Vision, will now take responsibility for all content creation and distribution activities, plus the group’s extensive post-production, dubbing and subtitling services. She will also oversee Square Box Pictures, the group’s theatrical distribution arm, as well as long-standing television distributor Vision Plus Entertainment.

Lim joined Double Vision in 2014 and become head of production in 2016. She is credited with expanding the group to produce a wide range of multi-genre content, primarily for pan-regional broadcasters and platforms. These have included the Asian versions of hit dramas “The Bridge” for Viu and HBO Asia and “Liar” for Astro.

The company also recently joined forces with the U.K.’s Argo Films to create a new production label, Sympatico, developing a slate of premium TV series and films for the international market.

Vision Plus is a significant distributor in Asia, licensing content produced by Double Vision Warner Bros. Discovery, CBS, Paramount, NBC Universal and Fremantle – to broadcasters and streamers across the Asia-Pacific region.

Lim’s expanded remit also includes overseeing the joint venture company, Landmark Films, which is operated by CEO Solomon Lourdesraj and is one of Malaysia’s leading line production companies. Landmark is currently filming the iconic format “Survivor” for four European countries – Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium – as a follow on from its earlier five European country productions last year.

“With a rare mix of creative and commercial talent, coupled with a driving ambition to make Vison New Media even more international than ever before, [Lim] has proved herself invaluable to the business,” said Beng Teck Lim. “Our group of companies are working ever more closely together, sharing ideas, resources, and clients, so it makes total sense to create this new role and use Min’s talents, industry knowledge and extensive network of relationships to fully capitalize on and exploit business synergies as we continue to grow.”

“There is great opportunity all around: with the significant and growing international interest in Asian content I hope I can also use my new position to help make the industry look more widely, and beyond the more obvious markets of Korea and Japan, to realise that Southeast Asia is also a growing entertainment powerhouse, with a lot to offer,” said Lim.

“Poh Lin [Ho] has been such an integral part of the business for almost four decades. Her contribution has been immense, and she will always remain a part of us as she embarks on the next steps of her journey. We extend our heartfelt thanks for everything she’s done and wish her every success in her future endeavors.”