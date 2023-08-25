‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Canceled at Disney+ After Two Seasons

Disney+ has canceled “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” after two seasons.

Inspired by ABC’s 1989-1993 sitcom “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” the series was set in Hawaii and followed Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.

The cast also included Kathleen Rose Perkins as Dr. Clara Hannon, Lahela’s mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital; Jason Scott Lee as Benny, Lahela’s father; Matt Sato as Kai, her older brother; Wes Tian as Brian Patrick, her younger brother; Emma Meisel as Steph, her best friend; Alex Aiono as Walter, her first boyfriend; Milo Manheim as Nico, her patient and new love interest. Starring as Lahela’s hospital colleagues were Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Mapuana Makia and Ronny Chieng.

Season 1 ran from September to November of 2021 and introduced Lahela as she embarked on her medical career while pursuing her crush on Walter. Season 2 premiered all at once in March and followed Lahela as she realized Walter wasn’t the same after returning from the World Surf Tour and found herself newly attracted to Nico, “a bad boy on a dirt bike.”

Variety reviewed the show positively, saying that it felt “like a single-camera version of a Disney Channel sitcom, as bright, earnest, and heartfelt as its lead.”

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” was created by Kourtney Kang, who executive produced alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen. The series hailed from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television was the studio.