Donald Glover and Brother Stephen to Write ‘Lando’ Series at Disney+ as Justin Simien Exits

Brothers Donald and Stephen Glover have signed on to write Lucasfilm’s “Lando” series for Disney+, Variety has confirmed.

News first broke of a Lando Calrissian limited series being in the works in December 2020. At the time, “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien was attached to the project. Though, it would seem he’s no longer attached as Variety has been told the Glover brothers will be writing the series alone. Simien most recently directed Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” which is scheduled for a July 28 release. The deal was reached prior to the writers strike.

Originally played by Billy Dee Williams in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” Donald first stepped into the role in Ron Howard’s 2018 “Star Wars” prequel movie “Solo,” which also showed the younger version of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

The “Atlanta” alum opened up about his return to the role in April, admitting that he was in talks with Lucasfilms about the possibility.

“I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic shit, it really had people experience time… People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with,” he told GQ.

Both Glover brothers are currently under an overall deal at Amazon.

