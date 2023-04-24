Don Lemon Terminated by CNN After 17 Years

Don Lemon is leaving CNN after 17 years of pushing boundaries.

The anchor, who has become one of the Warner Bros. Discovery network’s most popular faces, announced on social media Monday that he had been ousted from CNN.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” Lemon said. “With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Lemon has been under scrutiny since February, when remarks he made on CNN’s morning program generated a whirlwind of unwanted publicity. Lemon suggested Republican presidential candidate was past her “prime,” a comment that has, despite multiple apologies from the anchor, continued to hover over him. Variety reported earlier this month that the anchor’s behavior toward women has been called into question several times over the course of his career.

More to come….