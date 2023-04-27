Specialty Streamer DocuBay Reveals Six Original Commissions

DocuBay, the international documentary streaming service from India’s IN10 Media Network, has launched an original slate with six feature-length documentaries.

“Monogamy Disrupted” and “Water Mafia” produced by Vice Studios India, delve into the lives of those who identify as polyamorous and the sinister effects of water mafia across socio-economic classes, respectively. “Bad Toys Inc.” developed by G.O.A.T Studios showcases how sex toys are elevating the perception of pleasure across cities and towns in India while “B.P.O (Bogus Phone Operators),” developed by Nirvaan Entertainment, tells the story of how an organized gang of confidence tricksters defrauded thousands of U.S. citizens of millions of dollars, shocking the law and order authorities in India and the FBI.

“Plastic Fantastic” explores how plastic surgery has become a common phenomenon today and what the future holds for it. “Destiny On Demand” explores the popularity of astrology buoyed by the internet, which is creating new business models.

The platform said it is targeting viewers between the ages of 18 and 45 and pursuing different themes and topics for originals that will resonate with audiences globally.

IN10 Media Network operates Epic, ShowBox, Filamchi Bhojpuri, Gubbare, Ishara, Nazara, Epic On, DocuBay and Juggernaut Productions.

Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network, said: “DocuBay is one of the fastest-growing assets from our portfolio, and we are glad to present original documentaries that are a testament to DocuBay’s commitment to delivering compelling, thought-provoking content to our viewers globally.”

Girish Dwibhashyam, COO of DocuBay, added, “After gathering data and insights on how and what customers are watching, we are excited to create our originals which marks a significant milestone for us. The originals give us an excellent opportunity to showcase our brand disposition through creative expression and take the platform to the next level.”

DocuBay’s original documentaries will be available later this year.