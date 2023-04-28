Disney Entertainment Television Reshuffles Comms and PR Roles Following Layoffs

Disney Entertainment has reshuffled roles and oversight among some comms and PR execs amid the second round of layoffs companywide this year.

In addition to this week’s changes, Variety has confirmed that since February, Shari Rosenblum has led publicity, talent relations and events across 20th Television, 20th Animation and ABC Signature as SVP of publicity for Disney Television Studios.

Rosenblum, who has spent 18 years at the studio leading campaign efforts for series including “Modern Family,” “The Dropout” and “Homeland,” reports to Candice Ashton, senior vice president of publicity and events, Hulu Originals and Disney Television Studios.

New reorg moves include:

Richard Horrmann will be taking on a new role overseeing strategic communications for Disney Entertainment Television.

Elisa Bolduc will head internal communications and Robert Nunez will now oversee visual communications, and both will report to Horrmann.

Fonda Berosini will lead communications for Networks as well as Insights & Research, inclusive of all ratings publicity. Jonelle Kelly will now lead executive communications for the organization.

Nicole Balgemino-Kim is adding cultural communications to her purview alongside her role on the publicity team overseeing events.

Ashley Kline Shapiro will now be responsible for all publicity for ABC Entertainment. Reporting to her, Katherine Taylor will lead scripted publicity and Chelsie Tanamachi will lead unscripted publicity.

Kristen Andersen will now focus exclusively on Onyx Collective.

Amber Brockman will now oversee Freeform publicity.

Van Scott will continue to lead the ABC News publicity team.

The above employees work under executive vice president of publicity and head of communications for Disney General Entertainment, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul.

Chris Albert will now oversee publicity for the Nat Geo brand, including its content, digital footprint and magazine.

Katherine Nelson will now add publicity to her purview, in addition to communications for Disney Branded Television.

Albert and Nelson will both report to Pam Levine, head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and Nat Geo Content.

In a months-long goal to reach 7,000 job cuts total, Disney enacted its second round of layoffs of the year Monday-Thursday. Disney first announced its sweeping layoffs plan in February, soon after Bob Iger returned as CEO upon the ousting of Bob Chapek. Iger was quick to implement a cost-saving strategy, with the first round of staff reductions hitting in March.

The second round of layoffs, conducted this week, include “several-thousand more staff reductions” than the first wave. Between the two rounds of layoffs, 4,000 job eliminations have been completed overall.

According to Disney, a third and final wave of cuts is expected to begin ahead of the summer.