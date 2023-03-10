Disney Softens Prices for Oscars Commercials

To a movie actor, the Oscar statue is worth its weight in gold. To Madison Avenue? Well, maybe a little less.

Disney has declared sell-out of the approximately 60 to 70 commercial slots it sells in each year’s Oscars broadcast on ABC, a little more than 48 hours before the Sunday broadcast. The company sought $1.6M to $2.1M for a 30-second spot, according to a person familiar with the matter, a slightly lower range than in the past, potentially owing to the economy, or the event’s ratings declines in recent years. In 2022, Disney asked for between $1.7 million and $2.2 million for a 30-second ad, according to media buyers and other executives familiar with last year’s negotiations.

Leading sponsors of the 2023 broadcast in Pfizer; Rolex and Verizon. Other companies that intend to run commericals includd Allstate; Amazon XCM; Applebee’s; Audible; AutoDesk; Booking.com; Carnival; Paramount +; Chase; EJ Gallo; Constellation Brands; GSK; Henkel; Hulu; Hyundai; Intuit Turbo Tax; KDP Dr. Pepper; Liberty Mutual; Lucid Motors; Novartis; Progressive; Rocket Mortgage; Snapchat; Sony; Starbucks; Stellantis; TIAA Cref; Universal; Volvo; Warner Brothers and Walt Disney Motion Pictures, among others.

The 2022 Oscars pulled in $139 million through 70 ads, while the red-carpet pre-show captured $15.8 million across 48 commercials, according to Vivvix, a tracker of ad spending. In the previous year, the extravaganza generated about $129 million across 56 ads, while the red-carpet pre show attracted $16.3 million across 42 spots. The 2021 broadcast was done under pandemic conditions.

ABC’s 2022 broadcast drew 16.6 million viewers, up 58% from the record-low audience of 10.5 million that watched in 2021.

