Disney Promotes Communication Execs Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul and Candice Ashton as Charissa Gilmore Exits

Disney General Entertainment’s (DGE) senior vice president of corporate communications Charissa Gilmore is exiting her long-standing tenure at the company, leading to the promotions of Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul and Candice Ashton.

Bulochnikov-Paul, who currently serves as executive vice president of publicity and events at ABC and General Entertainment, has been upped to executive vice president of publicity and head of communications for DGE. Ashton, senior vice president of publicity, events and talent relations for Hulu Originals, has had her role expanded to include oversight of Disney Television Studios publicity. (Chris Alexander’s former position as head of communications for Disney TV Studios remains vacant; when filled, that executive will report to Ashton.)

Gilmore is a well-respected communications exec who most recently served as senior VP of communications for Disney General Entertainment. Her lengthy and storied career (nearly two decades) at Disney included various stints such as chief of staff, office of the president at Disney/ABC TV; VP of communications at ABC Studios; VP of digitalmedia at Disney/ABC TV and VP of corporate communications,

The news was announced by DGE Content chairman Dana Walden in a memo sent to staff on Thursday. Read the memo in full below.

Team,

I wanted to share some news. After more than 30 years of service across multiple brands, and in support of numerous grateful executives like myself, Charissa Gilmore will be leaving the company. We are so thankful to Charissa for her dedication, her many contributions, as well as her steady hand that helped navigate our teams over the years.

Effective immediately, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, who has worked closely with so many of you, will be expanding her purview in the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Publicity, and Head of Communications for Disney General Entertainment. In this position, Naomi will oversee all external and internal communications for DGE and serve as its main spokesperson. She will also continue to lead publicity for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform and Onyx Collective. She will be joining my leadership team and reporting to Shannon Ryan for publicity and Kristina Schake for communications.

Naomi is a respected communications leader and sharp strategist who has built strong relationships with press, talent and executives. She has an incredible track record and her commitment to excellence will serve us well during this exciting and pivotal moment in our Company, and in the years ahead.

In light of this news, Candice Ashton, currently SVP, Publicity, Events and Talent Relations for Hulu Originals, will now assume oversight of the Disney Television Studios publicity team. Candice has established herself as a thought leader at Hulu Originals, where she has overseen publicity campaigns for some of our most successful shows and helped position Hulu as a top streaming platform. Her expertise and creativity are valued by her team and will be a perfect fit for Disney Television Studios.

Please join me in wishing Charissa the very best as she embarks on her next chapter and in congratulating Naomi and Candice.

Warmest regards,

Dana