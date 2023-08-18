‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ To Be Revived, As Disney Junior Reveals New Slate Including Shows With Taye Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, More

The long-running Disney Junior series “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” is being revived with “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0” (working title), set to premiere in 2025. The new show’s description reads, “Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all-new adventures filled with songs, laughs, handy helping, and fun new surprises.” The Emmy Award-winning preschool targeted series originated in 2006.

New casting announcements have also been announced for upcoming Disney Junior shows. “Disney Junior’s Ariel” will star Taye Diggs as King Triton, Amber Riley as Ursula and Mykal-Michelle Harris as the titular star. The show is an animated musical series for preschoolers based on “The Little Mermaid,” following an 8-year-old Ariel and friends in the fantasy Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica.

The new show “RoboGobo” will feature the voices of Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Alison Pill and Dulé Hill in addition to a young voice cast. The series’ description reads, “After being given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax, the pets are on a mission to save other pets in trouble and learn how to become a family in the process.”

Several premiere dates were also announced by Disney Junior. “Doc McStuffins: The Doc and Bella Are In!,” a series of stop motion shorts, premieres Sept. 6. Season two of “Firebuds” will debut in November and new episodes of “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” will premiere Nov. 8. The series “Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats” will premiere Sunday, Oct. 1 on Disney Channel and Disney XD at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on Disney+ on Oct. 2.