Disney’s Bob Iger Slams Ron DeSantis’ Move to ‘Punish’ Disney: ‘Not Just Anti-Business, But Anti-Florida’

Returned CEO Bob Iger made a rare public comment about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ moves to “punish” Disney for its position against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year during the company’s annual shareholders meeting Monday, calling the decision “not just anti-business, but anti-Florida.”

DeSantis signed a bill in February that strips Disney of control over its special governing district in Florida, the home of Disney World, and establishes a successor agency to handle zoning, fire service, infrastructure and utilities at the parks.

On Monday, the New York Times reported DeSantis has asked Florida authorities to investigate the Disney World board.

“It seems like he’s decided to retaliate against us,” Iger said, referring to DeSantis’ power struggle with Disney in an attempt “to punish a company for its exercise of a constitutional right.”

“That seems really wrong to me,” added Iger, who returned to his position as CEO late last year following the ousting of Bob Chapek. (It was under Chapek’s short-lived regime that Disney first responded to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and received backlash for not coming out against it sooner.)

“We’re currently planning now to invest over $17 billion Disney World over the next 10 years,” Iger said, noting that Disney estimates this will lead to 13,000 new jobs within the company and “thousands of indirect jobs” in the state, thus bringing in more taxes for Florida. Iger says any attempts made by DeSantis to “thwart” these efforts is ultimately detrimental to Florida.

Monday’s shareholders meeting, which included the announcement Disney is producing a live-action “Moana” remake with Dwayne Johnson, was unusually long for the annual event, with Iger fielding several followup questions related to Disney’s situation in Florida, including why the company took a position against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill at all.

“There are time when we shouldn’t. We alone have to determine whether, and when we take a position on those matters there’s a true reason why have. It directly affects our business or or people,” Iger said,

pointing to companies taking a stand during the Civil Rights movement and WWII. “Those that stood in silence in some ways still carry the stain of indifference.”

He added: “As long as I’m in the job we’ll be guided by a sense of decency and instinct and trust our instinct that when we weigh in the issue is truly relevant to use and the people we work with.”

More to come…