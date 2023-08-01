‘Disenchantment’ to End With Part 5 at Netflix, Sets Premiere Date

Matt Groening’s Netflix animated comedy “Disenchantment” will end with its upcoming fifth batch of episodes.

The final 10 episodes of the series will debut on Sept. 1. Netflix has also released a teaser for the final episodes, which can be seen below.

“Disenchantment” originally received a 20-episode order at Netflix back in 2017. Two batches of 10 episodes each were released as part of the first season, with the second season also divided into two 10-episode batches. The most recent episodes were released in February 2022.

The voice cast for the series includes: Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West.

The official description for the final episodes states: “It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean (Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Faxon) and her personal demon Luci (Andre) culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series ‘Disenchantment.’ To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s (Horgan) wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.”

Animation is done by Rough Draft Studios. The series is produced by The ULULU Company for Netflix, with Groening and Josh Weinstein serving as executive producers.