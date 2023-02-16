DirecTV To Provide Major League Soccer Games to Bars, Hotels for 2023 Season

DirecTV is trading one kind of football for another.

After agreeing to part ways with the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package, DirecTV is picking up soccer. The satellite-programming distributor will become the national provider of MLS Season Pass, a new subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer, to commercial establishments such as bars, lounges and restaurants. The offering is knows as DirecTV for Business.

“DirecTV for Business boasts an unrivaled nationwide network of more than 300,000 venues where local sports fans gather who count upon us to deliver the very best in live action,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DirecTV, in a statement. “We welcome the addition of MLS Season Pass to an already market-leading lineup of sports properties that our commercial customers can continue to receive seamlessly through their existing satellite equipment and offer to their patrons.”

The subscription package will provide access to the regular season, including key moments such as Rivalry Week and the 2023 MLS All-Star Game, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup. The 2023 MLS season kicks off on February 25.. Most matches will take place on Saturdays and some Wednesday evenings.

Apple struck a 10-year rights pact with Major League Soccer last year, in a deal that will make the Apple TV app the exclusive place to see every single live MLS match beginning in 2023. The new rights deal will tie Apple to soccer until 2032, and is the second sports deal it has made in recent months, after unveiling a pact in April to show Friday night games from Major League Baseball.