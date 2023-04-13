DirecTV Adds Environmental Channel EarthxTV to Lineup as Earth Day Approaches (EXCLUSIVE)

Just in time for Earth Day, DirecTV has sealed a deal to add the environmental lifestyle channel EarthxTV to its lineup. EarthxTV will be added to the mix for DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse customers starting Saturday, April 15.

This marks the widest distribution deal to date for EarthxTV.

“EarthxTV is a great addition to bring to our DirecTV entertainment lineup in this week leading up to Earth Day, and we look forward to offering the service for years to come,” said DirecTV chief content officer Rob Thun in a statement. “We’re proud to engage with organizations that help benefit our environment and offer support to their grassroots efforts in the communities where our employees live and work.”

EarthxTV is a new outlet launched in 2022 focused on topics such as biodiversity, climate challenges, sustainability and community.

Based in Dallas and owned by EarthX Media Inc., the channel is already in the U.K. and Ireland via Sky and Freeview, and in Latin America through Mexico’s Claro Video and TotalPlay.

“We’re pleased to bring EarthxTV to DirecTV and deliver our eco-centric programming to their subscribers. Our mission is to offer entertaining programming that turns a lens on the individuals and organizations working to make a difference in the world and inspire viewers to become positive environmental stewards starting in their own backyard,” said Rajan Singh, head of distribution for EarthxTV. “Working with DirecTV accelerates our ability to deliver programming that not only highlights the issues facing us but also accentuates the beauty of this planet we all share.”

Here are other series coming to EarthxTV:

“Reverend Gadget’s Garage “(Debuted Monday, April 3): “In an old lightbulb factory in LA, Reverend Gadget converts classic cars into powerful electric vehicles. A mad-scientist, real-life Doc Brown, Gadget is saving the planet, one car at a time.”

“The Killer Bee Catcher” (Debuts Wednesday, April 19): “As killer bees invade, one man bravely protects the people, the planet…and the bees. Lance Davis risks his own life while preserving his mission: first, keep the people safe; then, save the bees.”

“Ocean Wonders” (Debuts Wednesday, April 19): “Heavy-metal marine biologist Tom ‘the Blowfish’ Hird comes face to face with incredible sea creatures and conducts mind-blowing experiments to reveal the secrets and mysteries of our oceans.”

Kill Your Lawn (Debuts Saturday, April 22): “Joey Santore and Al Scorch are on a mission to save the planet by convincing you to kill your lawn. The two travel the country, upturning the status quo, one lawn killing adventure at a time.”

EarthxTV will be seen on DIRECTV for satellite and internet customers and DIRECTV STREAM users on channel 262 and on U-verse on channel 1267. It is available to any customers subscribing to Entertainment and above levels of service. EarthxTV programming spotlights the initiatives of innovators and visionaries changing how we view our planet and its natural resources.

