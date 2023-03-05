Diego Luna Explains How the Audience Is Part of ‘Andor’ Season 2, Sheds Light on His Future in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

There may only be one more season of “Andor” to go, but it sounds like it’s exactly what audiences are hoping for.

Diego Luna, who’s currently filming the final season of the Disney+ series in London, opened up about the experience on Friday at the Miami Film Festival, where he accepted the inaugural Variety Virtuoso Award.

“It’s been bittersweet because every day I know I’m a day closer to the end,” Luna said. “It was really nice to approach a series knowing there’s an ending. It doesn’t happen! The new conversation on set with streaming is people talking about the possible future. … Like, ‘Well, there might be a second season or a third season. This thing of leaving everything open I think is bringing anxiety to actors that needs to be treated. We’re all thinking about something that we can’t know.”

Luckily, that’s not the case for “Andor,” a prequel to the 2016 film, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“The second season ends where ‘Rogue One’ starts. We’re not changing the ending of ‘Rogue One’ so that’s it. It’s a nice feeling, it’s like a long film… It has a beginning and an end, we all know what’s going to happen,” he said. “There’s something interesting with the second season, which is that I have a different feeling every day I go to set. Now I know, not just that the series was well received and that people liked it, but I know why they liked it. That’s another tool we have these days through social media. We actually listen to audiences and critics, and we understand what things connected and what didn’t connect. It’s kind of cool to have an opportunity to go and execute another season having this information. It’s, in a way, a season that will end up representing the audience in a different way. Somehow, the audience is part of this season because the interaction we had served as inspiration.”

Season 2 will be the end of the road for Cassian Andor and creator Tony Gilroy has stated that this is his last “Star Wars” project. However, there could be a different role in the “Star Wars” universe in the future for Luna — possibly as a director.

“You’ll have to ask someone who can actually give me that job, otherwise we’re just talking fantasy. That’s another galaxy, I don’t know how far away it is. I like directing. I can tell you one thing, the next thing I’m doing after this is directing,” he said. “When ‘Rogue One’ ended, my daughter said, ‘Is that it? You’re dead!’ I was like, yeah that’s it… I do film, it always has a beginning and end. And then I went on to do two seasons of a TV show, a prequel, so who knows! I don’t like thinking too far ahead.”