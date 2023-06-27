‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Settles ‘Crazy Days & Nights’ Defamation Suit

Diana Jenkins, who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has settled her defamation suit against the anonymous blogger behind the “Crazy Days & Nights” gossip site.

Jenkins sued in November over a series of blind items, tweets and podcast interviews that suggested that she was a sex trafficker who was linked to Jeffrey Epstein. In the settlement, the blogger — who goes by Enty Lawyer — agreed to retract the allegations.

“Diana is not, nor do I now believe she has ever been, involved in illegal or immoral activity,” he said on his blog. “I regret contributing to this false narrative, and I apologize to Diana and her family for the harm my statements have caused.”

Jenkins has dismissed the lawsuit. She posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that she is looking forward to putting the situation behind her.

“This was a painful and expensive process, but fighting misinformation and bullying online is something I’m passionate about,” she said.

The lawsuit sought to reveal the true identity of Enty Lawyer, who has been blogging at the “Crazy Days & Nights” site since 2006. In a filing earlier this year, Enty Lawyer said that he uses a pseudonym to protect himself from threats and harassment, and argued that he has a First Amendment right to anonymity.

He revealed only that he is an adult resident of California, and the settlement means that he will be able to preserve his anonymity.

“The matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties,” said attorney Ken White, who represents Enty Lawyer, in an email.

Jenkins revealed earlier this year that she would not return for another season of “Real Housewives.”