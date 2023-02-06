‘Dexter’ and ‘Billions’ to Get Spinoffs as Showtime Rebrands

Spinoffs of “Billions” and “Dexter” are being planned at Showtime as the premium cabler rebrands to Paramount+ With Showtime and reconfigures its programming.

“Dexter,” which ran from 2006 to 2013 and followed forensic technician and serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is first on the docket. Following the success of “New Blood,” a sequel limited series that aimed to redo the much-hated “Dexter” series finale, Showtime has ordered a prequel series focused on Dexter’s origin story. Additionally, spinoffs focused on other characters, including the Trinity Killer, are in development.

Up to four series are in the works based on “Billions,” the drama series that premiered in 2016 and is currently airing its sixth season. The first will be set in Miami, as opposed to the New York setting of “Billions.” Other planned spinoffs have the working titles “Millions” and “Trillions.”

The news aligns with a previous strategy announced by Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, who outlined an emphasis on building franchises out of Showtime IP.

More to come…