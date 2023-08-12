Derek Hough Hopes for an All-Winners Season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Reflects on Setting Emmys Record

Derek Hough is on a roll — literally and figuratively. From prepping for his Symphony of Dance tour, getting ready to judge the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars” and planning a wedding with his fiancé Hayley Erbert, you’d think the Emmy-award-winning choreographer would run out of steam at some point.

“I think that momentum is so powerful — I thrive with momentum,” says Hough. “It gives me more ideas, energy, inspiration and motivation. Everything feeds into each other; it amplifies. If you need something done, give it to somebody that’s busy.”

Fresh off his 13th Emmy nomination, Hough reflects on what earned him that accolade — a dance routine to “Higher,” which was performed live by singer Michael Bublé during Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“There’s a lot in this number — different elements, styles and usage of the whole space. For me, that was the first thing: ‘How do I use this space?’” he says, revealing that he wanted to make use of the capacity of the show’s set to create the grandiose group number that featured a slew of professional dancers and Bublé himself. “It was utilizing this new stage area to the skybox and garage. I played with different camera angles, making sure that things weren’t flat. This was the first time I’ve danced with all the pros in seven years.”

Hough now holds the title for the most Emmy nominations for choreography, a feat he grasps the weight of. “It makes me really reflect on my journey through dance, and how it’s the gift that keeps on giving,” says Hough, who was a pro dancer on 17 seasons of the reality competition series before becoming a judge full-time in Season 29. “I never set out to be a choreographer, it was something I just sort of became with different opportunities.”

In the early stages of his career, Hough’s fear was his kryptonite. “Reflecting on my journey, it’s really wild to think about how scared and fearful I was to choreograph,” he says.

So, how did he overcome this trepidation?

“I believe that gratitude is the antidote to fear. You can’t be grateful and fearful at the same time,” he says. “The second you’re grateful, it’s like the fear just dissipates.” He adds that being present “in a moment of gratitude” is a proven tactic he’s practiced throughout his life — an offering he provides to anyone apprehensive about chasing a dream.

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great,” says Hough. “You have to fake it and figure it out, and then eventually, you start believing in what you’re doing.”

Bublé performed the number as a sideline to the artistry created by Hough’s choreography.

“I told him, ‘This is going to be more of a dance piece versus an artist piece with dancers in the background,’” explains Hough. At the center of the composition is Erbert, a mentor on “Dancing With the Stars: Junior” and a past troupe member of the mainstay series.

As for his upcoming nuptials with Erbert, “The wedding — that’s a whole production in and of itself,” laughs Hough. “It feels like we’re planning two tours, two shows!”

All but two of Hough’s 13 Emmy nominations come from numbers showcased on “Dancing With the Stars,” which he’s won six times with six different celeb partners. The show’s forthcoming season is the first since the judge Len Goodman passed away, and Hough’s first from the other side of the dance floor.

“Having the passing of our dear friend and colleague Len and just being there to honor him is definitely my focus,” Hough says.

The show is sashaying back to its home at ABC after being solely available on Disney+ in its 31st season.

That’s not the only evident shift in the ballroom, though, as audiences will see the addition (or reinstatement) of Hough’s sister, Julianne, to its permanent cast. Julianne has also won the competition — twice — with star partners, was a guest judge in 2013 and then became a permanent judge from 2014 to 2017. She’ll now serve as a co-host alongside Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Jules is such an important part of the show. She was there from the early years and [became] the first double champ. She really set a standard early on,” Hough explains. “She can speak from the experience of being on the show [as a pro and judge]. She’s going to add a lot of value. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

Like many reality TV series, “Dancing With the Stars” has also seen success with the all-star format, which invites former contestants to compete again for the Mirrorball trophy.

“When I did the all-star season with Shawn Johnson, we ended up coming in second,” says Hough. “That was honestly one of my favorite seasons, and I was so devastated.” A way to tap into that glory? A potential second all-stars season, to which Hough wishes to enlist “some of the OGs” like Season 3 runner-up Mario Lopez or his Season 18 partner Amy Purdy.

One format foreign to the series that Hough thinks would offer a “fantastic” shakeup would feature a cast full of Mirrorball winners — think “Survivor: Winners at War” or “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7. “I think that it’d be a really, really competitive season,” says Hough.

He divulges that he assumes there have been conversations about an all-winners season of “Dancing With the Stars,” but isn’t sure how serious they’ve been.

When asked to assemble his own cast for a fantasy all-winners season, Hough names his former partners Bindi Irwin and Nicole Scherzinger. “I think Rashad Jennings would love to come back,” adds Hough. “Donny Osmond, I know he’d probably love to come back too. Even Jordan Fisher, who was fantastic.”

Could Hough see host and Mirrorball champion Ribeiro throw on his dancing shoes once more for the chance to become the series’ first celebrity double champion? “No, not now,” he affirms. “Alfonso’s a host now, so he can’t come back!”

What about Hough himself? Could he see himself giving up his score paddles to usher another celebrity into the winner’s circle? “I feel like I’ve done that: I really squeezed the juice out of that you, if you will,” says Hough. “I love being a judge.”

“I never say never because at the end of the day, I love to entertain, I love to perform and if it is something that audiences wants to see … ” Hough trails off.

“Never say never.”