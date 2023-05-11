‘Deli Boys’ Pilot Ordered to Series at Onyx Collective From 20th Television (EXCLUSIVE)

The Onyx Collective comedy pilot “Deli Boys” has been ordered to series at Onyx Collective, with Brian George added as a series regular. 20th Television serves as the studio.



Created by Abdullah Saeed, the half-hour, 10-episode series stars Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh as Mir and Raj Dar, respectively. When their convenience-store magnate father suddenly dies, the pampered Pakistani-American Dar brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.



George has been added to the cast as Ahmad, Baba’s colleague who has always had his eye on the top spot at DarCo and is willing to play whatever game he has to in order to take it. There’s no love lost between him and the entitled boys he’s resented since birth.



George’s credits include “Seinfeld,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “I Feel Bad,” “Star Trek DS9,” “Austin Powers” and more. He is repped by Ellis Talent Group and Vault Entertainment.



Other previously announced cast members include Alfie Fuller as Prairie, who is described as “Raj’s ‘shaman,’ a drugged-out Afro-futurist hipster who lives with him and various other hangers-on in ‘stoner heaven’ luxury,” as well as Poorna Jagannathan as Lucky, Baba’s right-hand woman. She can be “very caring or a take-no-prisoners boss lady, depending on what’s needed.”



Jenni Konner and Nora Silver developed “Deli Boys” via Jenni Konner Productions. Both executive produce alongside Saeed and showrunner Michelle Nader. Nisha Ganatra directed the pilot and executive produced with Vali Chandrasekaran.

