Apple TV+ Cancels ‘Dear Edward’ After Just One Season

“Dear Edward” is now dearly departed. The Apple TV+ drama will not move forward with a second season, Variety has confirmed.

Executive producer Jason Katims is now set up at Imagine TV, but “Dear Edward” came from his deal with Apple Studios, which produced the show. Written, showrun and executive produced by Katims, the 10-episode “Dear Edward” was adapted from author Ann Napolitano’s novel about a 12-year-old boy who is the only survivor of a commercial plane crash.

Newcomer Colin O’Brien played Edward, while “Dear Edward” was also notable for its reunion between Katims and his “Friday Night Lights” star Connie Britton, who played a woman whose husband was killed on the plane. Taylor Schilling also starred as Edward’s aunt, who takes custody of the boy after he loses his parents and brother to the crash.

Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez also starred.

In his review of the show, Variety TV critic Dan D’Addario called “Dear Edward” a “bit of a mess — a jumble of semi-intersecting characters whom we meet for long enough to learn more detail about their lives than is strictly necessary, but who blink out of focus when it comes to holding our sympathy. Based on Ann Napolitano’s bestseller, ‘Dear Edward’ has a novelist’s ambition but not the requisite gift for structure. As such, it becomes a punishing sit, with promised catharsis lying perpetually out of reach.”