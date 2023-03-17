“Dear Coach Stringer,” a 30-minute documentary centered around the career of women’s basketball hall of famer C. Vivian Stringer, is coming to CBS and Paramount+ Mar. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.

In 2009, Stringer was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The seasoned coach is best known for leading the female ballers of Cheyney State to the NCAA Women’s Final Four — the first and only historically Black college to do so. Stringer went on to coach two other teams to the NCAA Women’s Final Four: Rutgers University in 2000 and 2007 as well as the University of Iowa in 1993.

Produced by Coaches+ Media, “Dear Coach Stringer” chronicles the team’s groundbreaking victory during the 1981-1982 season and highlights Stringer’s legacy through interviews with family, friends, former players and other coaches.

“Dear Coach Stringer” will re-air on CBS Sports Network Mar. 28 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

In anticipation of the Season 3 debut of “Dave,” a comedy series co-created by Dave Burd, FX Networks released an official trailer.

The series follows Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky, on a quest to become one of the best rappers of all time. In the upcoming season, Burd is set to headline his first tour and attempts to look for love along the way.

“I had such high hopes; this was supposed to be like the romantic climax of my life,” Burd says in the newly dropped trailer, when asked how his romantic pursuits are going.

The first two episodes of “Dave” will air back-to-back on FXX April 5 at 10 p.m. PT. The series will also be available for streaming on Hulu. Watch the official trailer below.

DATES

“Think. See. Do. – The Legacy of Pete Carril” debuts on CBS and Paramount+ Mar. 25 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, just 30 minutes prior to the premiere of “Dear Coach Stringer.”

“This is the second of several documentaries we are producing as part of the launch of Coaches+ Media, and we look forward to building on our mission to present entertaining and inspirational programming around the positive impact coaches have made in all of our lives,” said Craig Robinson, executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Also produced by Coaches+ Media, the 30-minute documentary follows the late Pete Carril, who spent almost half of his near 60-year-long career coaching the men’s basketball team at Princeton University. During his tenure, Carril mentored renowned players like Jim Boehim, Jay Wright, Bill Raftery, Alonzo Mourning, Craig Robinson and Mitch Henderson.

“Think. See. Do. – The Legacy of Pete Carril” will re-air on CBS Sports Network Mar. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Watch the official trailer below.

INITIATIVES

Husslup is partnering with H2R Productions to host an unscripted pitch competition. Participants will produce informative, story-driven projects, and the winning pitch will be optioned for development with H2R.

Due to heavy demand, submissions have been extended an extra week. Entries are now due by Mar. 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET/8:59 p.m. PT. For information on eligibility and how to submit, visit the Husslup website.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Thelá Thatch and Ava Hall are joining The Africa Channel (TAC) senior executive team in newly created positions, the media company announced today.

Thatch, who previously served as an HR director at TAC, is being promoted to head of human resources and community engagement. In her new role, Thatch will operate as a liaison between the media company and external organizations. Expanding upon her prior responsibilities, the executive will also develop strategic partnerships in the outside community and facilitate the company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Based out of North Hollywood, Hall will function as the company’s new head of content and brand. Coming to the company with over two decades of experience in TV development, production and brand management, Hall’s position at TAC entails overseeing all marketing-related activities as well as supporting distribution and sales.