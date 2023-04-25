Daytime Emmys: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Leads In Early Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is starting to reveal nominees for its landmark 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, starting with multiple categories announced on Tuesday night via entertainment shows “Extra,” “Access Hollywood” and “Entertainment Tonight.” Via the categories announced so far, CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” — also in the middle of its 50th anniversary celebration — has taken an early lead in nominations, with six total (including drama series). The rest of this year’s nominations will be announced on Wednesday morning.

This year’s main Daytime Emmys telecast will air live June 16 on CBS and Paramount+. It’s part of a new two-year telecast deal that the academy has set with CBS. (The Daytime Emmys Lifestyle & Creative Arts Ceremony will take place the next day, on June 17.)

Last year, “General Hospital” was the big winner with five awards — including daytime drama — as the telecast returned to a live, in-person event. The Daytime Emmys continue to evolve, following the most recent agreement between the two major TV academies in which several categories have been realigned to focus on genre, rather than dayparts, as a way to divide eligibility between the Primetime (administered by the L.A.-based TV Academy) and Daytime Emmys (handled by the NY-based NATAS).

This means that game shows have now migrated to the Primetime Emmys; meanwhile, children’s and family programming categories have already been removed from both shows and relocated to a new Children’s & Family Emmy Award competition and ceremony, the first of which took place this past December. Also, instructional/how-to programming is now considered strictly the purview of the Daytime Emmys, regardless of daypart. Among other changes this year, informative and entertainment talk show categories have merged into “daytime talk series,” while informative and entertainment talk show host fields are now “daytime talk series host.”

Here are this year’s Daytime Emmy nominees:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay” (Popstar! TV)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

“Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

“General Hospital” (ABC)

“The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show” (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (SYNDICATED)

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (SYNDICATED)

Sherri Shepherd, “Sherri” (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” (NBC/Peacock)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

(More to come on Wednesday.)