‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for Two More Years at Peacock, Through Its 60th Season

Time to get more sand for the hourglass. “Days of Our Lives” has been renewed by Peacock for two more seasons, which means the iconic soap opera will make it to at least its landmark 60th season.

“Days of Our Lives” moved to Peacock in September, having previously aired on NBC since 1965. “Days” was NBC’s longest-running drama series before switching to Peacock in 2022.

This new two-year deal for Seasons 59 and 60 reps a much swifter and calmer renewal for “Days” than it has experienced in recent years, when deal between NBC and Sony Pictures Television (which distributes the soap) seemed to always come down to the wire. As ratings declined for soaps, that has been a perennial issue at the networks (where the tally on broadcast nets now stands at just three — two on CBS and one on ABC).

In 2021, production was paused on “Days” as NBC and Sony negotiated for a renewal — which in the end, resulted in a two-year pickup that kept the show going through 2023.

But the Peacock move seems to have generated renewed enthusiasm for the show at NBCU. Peacock reports that the sudser has “consistently been a top 10 title” on the streamer. This reps the first time the show has been renewed since moving to Peacock, as this past Season 58 was actually part of the previous NBC pact.

“Days of Our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer and Albert Alarr is co-executive producer, while Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.



“Days” most recently won a Daytime Emmy award for outstanding writing for a daytime drama. The show has landed 61 Emmys over its run, as well as 392 nominations. It is also a multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards winner.

Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, “Days of Our Lives” centers on the core families of the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. Core stars include Lamon Archey, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf, Marci Miller, Stephen Nichols, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Josh Taylor, Robert Scott Wilson and Arianne Zucker.

Peacock previously aired the spinoff “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” for two seasons, as well as the spinoff film ”Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” in 2021.