David Westin to Focus on ‘Wall Street Week’ at Bloomberg TV As ‘Balance of Power’ Moves to Washington

David Westin, the Bloomberg TV anchor, will focus more intently on duties tied to “Wall Street Week” as the network focuses more intently on breaking-news coverage throughout the market day.

Westin will host the weekly show, which has ties to the PBS original hosted by Louis Rukeyser, while anchoring daily “Wall Street Week” segments tied to the program. The daily segments will feature a rotating panel of influential voices and thought leaders.

He will leave his duties on “Balance of Power,” which will shift to 5 p.m. weekdays rather than noon, and move to Washington, D.C. from New York. “Balance” will be co-anchored by Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu. Executives expect the retooled show to include more original reporting and roundtable discussions.

The changes go into effect as of March 13.

The moves take place as Bloomberg TV works to capture more energy from market-moving tech news. “Bloomberg Technology” will move to the network’s noon slot, when markets are open The move of “Balance of Power” gives reporters and producers for that show more time for reporting on the ground in the nation’s capital. .

“Bloomberg Technology” is co-anchored by Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow. Hyde will anchor from New York and Ludlow from San Francisco.

Separately, Bloomberg Radio will unveil changes to its “Bloomberg Markets” program, which will air from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. eastern. “Sound On” will air from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and “Bloomberg Businessweek” will air from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., all effective March 6th.