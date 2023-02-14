David Oyelowo, Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series at Paramount+ Adds Forrest Goodluck & Lauren E. Banks (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Bass Reeves” series from Taylor Sheridan starring David Oyleowo has added two new series regulars, Variety has learned exclusively.

Forrest Goodluck and Lauren E. Banks are both set to star in the show alongside series lead Oyelowo and previously announced cast member Dennis Quaid. The series is based on the true story of the titular lawman. Per the official description, “Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Banks will play Jennie, described as “the strong and fiercely loyal wife of Bass Reeves.” Goodluck will play Billy Crow, said to be a “young Cherokee man with an affinity for dime store books and gaudy style.”

Banks recently starred in the Showtime series “City on a Hill” as well as the Starz limited series “Gaslit.” Her other credits include “Maniac” at Netflix and “Dietland” at AMC. She is repped by CAA and Viewpoint.

Goodluck is best known for his role as Hawk in the Oscar-winning film “The Revenant.” His recent credits include the series “Panhandle” as well as films like “Spider & Jesse,” “Cherry,” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.”

He is repped by The Gersh Agency, Artists First, and Myman Greenspan.

“Bass Reeves” is currently filming in Texas. The series was first reported in September 2021 when Oyelowo signed an overall deal with Paramount (then ViacomCBS) and MTV Entertainment Studios under his Yoruba Saxon banner. Sheridan executive produces along with Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon.