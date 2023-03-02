David Oyelowo, Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series at Paramount+ Casts ‘King Richard’ Star Demi Singleton (EXCLUSIVE)

Demi Singleton is the latest addition to the cast of the “Bass Reeves” series at Paramount+, Variety has learned exclusively.

Singleton will appear in the period drama as a series regular opposite series lead David Oyelowo, who will star as the titular legendary lawman. Additional cast members include Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, and Grantham Coleman.

Per the official logline, the show “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Singleton will star as Sally, described as “Bass and Jennie’s (Banks) precocious daughter.”

This will mark the latest TV role of Singleton’s burgeoning career. She has also appeared in the MGM+ series “Godfather of Harlem” opposite Forest Whitaker. On the film side, Singleton is known for playing young Serena Williams in the Oscar-winning film “King Richard.” Singleton has also starred in the Broadway shows “School of Rock” and “The Lion King.”

She is repped by WME, M88, and The Lede Company.

“Bass Reeves” is currently filming in Texas. The series was first reported in September 2021 when Oyelowo signed an overall deal with Paramount (then ViacomCBS) and MTV Entertainment Studios under his Yoruba Saxon banner. Taylor Sheridan executive produces along with Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin. Christina Voros will executive produce and direct five episodes. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon.