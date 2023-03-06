David Oyelowo, Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series Casts Shea Whigham

Shea Whigham has been cast in a recurring guest star role in the “Bass Reeves” series currently in production for Paramount+, Variety has learned.

David Oyelowo stars in the series based on the life of the titular legendary law man. The series also stars Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, Grantham Coleman, and Demi Singleton.

Per the official logline, the show “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Whigham will appear as Col. George Reeves, described as the “upright and incredibly cruel master of Bass Reeves.”

Whigham is also slated to star in another upcoming Paramount series, as he will reprise the role of Mitch Decker in the “Waco” followup series “Waco: The Aftermath” at Showtime. That show is launching on April 16. Whigham also currently appears in the HBO series “Perry Mason” and has previously appeared in HBO’s “True Detective” Season 1 and “Vice Principals” as well as “Gaslit” at Starz, ““Fargo” Season 3 and “Justified” at FX, and “Narcos” at Netflix. In film, he previously worked with “Bass Reeves” creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan on the film “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and in features like “First Man,” “Joker,” and “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.”

He is repped by WME and Range Media Partners.

“Bass Reeves” is currently filming in Texas. The series was first reported in September 2021 when Oyelowo signed an overall deal with Paramount (then ViacomCBS) and MTV Entertainment Studios under his Yoruba Saxon banner. Taylor Sheridan executive produces along with Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin. Christina Voros will executive produce and direct five episodes. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon.