David Chang’s Majordomo Strikes Production Deal With Brent Montgomery and Jimmy Kimmel’s Wheelhouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Celebrity chef David Chang has signed a production deal with Brent Montgomery and Jimmy Kimmel’s Wheelhouse.

Previously under a production agreement with Vox Media, Chang’s banner, Majordomo Media, has set a pact with Wheelhouse, a producer on Chang’s latest Hulu series, “Secret Chef,” to exclusively develop and produce unscripted programming across food, home and lifestyle, among other genres.

Wheelhouse and Chang are also focused on creating original content and developing new talent for his new FAST channel, MajordomoTV, co-developed with LG Electronics.

Culinary programming produced under the deal will be filmed out of Majordomo Media’s new 6,000-square-foot studio in downtown Los Angeles’s ROW DTLA, which includes two kitchens designed specifically for filming.

As part of their new partnership, Wheelhouse and Majordomo plan to put “significant focus and resources” to consumer product development. With Chang citing the work done by Wheelhouse’s in-house creative and marketing arm, Wheelhouse Labs, as a significant reason for the deal, both companies are looking to invest in outside partners “whose missions align with their respective values and entrepreneurial goals.”

Co-founded by Chang, Christopher Chen, Chris Ying and Noelle Cornelio, Majordomo Media’s notable titles include Netflix’s “Ugly Delicious,” “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner” and Hulu’s “Secret Chef,” “The Next Thing You Eat,” “Chefs vs. Wild” and “Best in Dough,” as well as Spotify podcasts “The Dave Chang Show” and “Recipe Club.”

“At the end of the day, whether we’re producing TV shows or podcasts, or designing kitchen tools, Majordomo Media’s focus is always on being useful, honest and entertaining,” Chang said. “There’s a lot of BS out there, and we just want to be the ones to cut through the noise and give people the knowledge and tools they need to cook, eat, travel and live better. I’ve known Brent and Jimmy for a long time, and I’ve always admired the hell out of what they do. When we finally got to work together on ‘Secret Chef,’ it really cemented for all of us that we could join forces to do something big and creative that brings value and joy to the world. I’m in awe of what Wheelhouse has done, and the way they think about the marketplace. I’m incredibly excited to see what we can do together, including helping other entrepreneurs break through.”

Montgomery added: “David is someone who rolls up his sleeves every day, literally. No matter how successful he’s become in the culinary, media and business worlds, David wears his formula for success on those sleeves — and that’s combining bold creative and intense effort. His superpower is that he makes it look easy, and we cannot wait to mix it up and make some magic.”