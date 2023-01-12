FX Sets Spring Premieres for ‘Dave’ Season 3 and Tupac, J Dilla and Anthony Pellicano Documentaries

During its presentation at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour, FX announced premiere dates for four of its upcoming projects: “Dave” Season 3, “Dear Mama,” “Sin Eater” and “The Legacy of J Dilla.”

“Dave” returns to FX with two episodes on April 5.

In Season 3, Dave (series co-creator Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship. The cast also includes GaTa, Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko.

Burd co-created “Dave” with Jeff Schaffer. Both executive produce along with Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart via Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“Dear Mama” will premiere with two episodes on April 21.

The five-part docuseries tell explores the lives and legacies of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Afeni became a feminist darling of the ’70s, a female leader in the movement amidst the macho milieu of the Black Panther Party. Tupac was a rapper and poet who became known as one of the greatest rap artists of all time. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to hip-hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

Allen Hughes serves as executive producer, writer and director along with executive producer and writer Lasse Järvi and executive producers Quincy Delight Jones III (QD3), Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles King, Peter Nelson, Adel “Future” Nur, Jamal Joseph and Ted Skillman. The series is produced by A Defiant Ones Media Group Production and An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with MACRO and DreamCrew Entertainment.

Two-part docuseries “The New York Times Presents: Sin Eater” premieres in full on March 10.

If you were famous and had a problem in the 1990s, Anthony Pellicano was the man you hired to make it go away. Hollywood’s dirtiest private investigator didn’t operate within the law to hide the sins of the rich and powerful. Pellicano’s victims accused him of harassing and intimidating them — in some cases ruining their lives forever. Ultimately, Pellicano went to prison for wiretapping and racketeering but now he’s out, and he’s talking. The Times obtained nearly the entire FBI case file, including audio recordings of Hollywood stars and powerbrokers that have never aired publicly. Using these tapes and confidential documents, “Sin Eater” investigates how the rich and powerful in Hollywood got an edge over the legal system and faced few consequences when Pellicano was exposed.

“Sin Eater” is produced and directed by John Pappas. Rachel Abrams and Liz Day of The Times are the reporters.

Documentary feature “The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla” premieres on April 7.

Born James Dewitt Yancey, the Detroit native who came to be known as J Dilla started rapping and making beats as a kid. He grew into a music producer, rapper and artist who worked with artists like Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and D’Angelo. Dilla’s influence has been celebrated more since his death than it was while he was alive, but mainstream recognition remains elusive. With exclusive access to Dilla’s family, the film is a portrait of a creative powerhouse and explores the complications that have arisen as so many people try to control his legacy.

The film is produced and directed by Christopher Frierson and Esther Dere. Dere is showrunner for “The New York Times Presents.”