‘Dave’ Season 3: Guest Stars to Include Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and More (TV News Roundup)

FX’s “Dave” will return for season 3 with a lineup of guest stars including Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, Usher and more. Dave Burd, star and executive producer of the series, announced the names on Thursday during FX’s portion of the TV Critics Assn. press tour.

The third season of the series premieres April 5 on FXX and will stream on Hulu the next day. In the third season, Dave headlines his first-ever tour — looking for love along the way.

“Dave” is co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Also in television news today:

TRAILERS

Netflix has shared the trailer for “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” the animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad’s latest work trip with hopes to spend quality time together. They find out along the way that their father is a world-renowned bounty hunter.

The show comes from creators and executive producers Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin.

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter” is set to premiere on the streamer Feb. 9. Check out the trailer below.

DATES

Apple TV+ shared the launch date and cast for “Jane,” a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute. “Jane” premieres globally April 14 on Apple TV+.

Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world. Cast also includes Tamara Almeida, Dan Abramovici, newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra.

The live action / CGI blended series is executive produced by Johnson alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.

SERIES

ReachTV and Invincible Entertainment have announced the co-production of the new original interview series “Female Founders.” The weekly series will be filmed at NASDAQ Marketsite Times Square, and hosted by Rachel McCord, entrepreneur and founder of The McCord List.

McCord will interview top female leaders from business and venture capitals, including Jesse Draper, Sallie Krawcheck and Leah Wald. Leaders will dive into the most complex problems in business and the innovative solutions they deploy, while working to advance a more sustainable and inclusive future. Episodes will explore insight, perseverance and wisdom from women leading today’s most innovative and progressive companies.

“Female Founders” is part of ReachTV’s expansion into original programming. The series is produced by Invincible Entertainment partners Tom Ashley and Thom Beers.

INITIATIVES

As part of Netflix’s ongoing commitment to increase representation across the industry through the Netflix Fund For Creative Equity, they have announced the first-ever Netflix Created By Initiative, offering script development deals to 14 mid-level film and series writers.

The inaugural group of writers selected for this program are Zach Anner and Gillian Grassi, Arun Croll, Ashley Eakin, Siena East, Zoila Amelia Galeano, Lauren Hadaway, Mitali Jahagirdar, Latasha Mercer, Diego Moreno, Jeffrey Nieves and Emily Eslami Nieves, Elisee Junior St. Preux and Yen Tan.

Netflix worked with six organizations who help create access to underrepresented creators within the industry to identify talent: The National Hispanic Media Coalition, Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, Native American Media Alliance, The Black TV and Film Collective, Outfest and Inevitable Foundation. Each partner organization nominated candidates from their own writers’ programs and Netflix selected the final recipients.

The development deals provide writers with the opportunity to go through the studio development process and hone their projects alongside Netflix executives from the series and film teams. Additionally, all series writers will be invited to participate in a showrunner training lab designed to provide the essential skills needed to successfully run a Netflix series.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix announced new projects that will expand its sports programming, with two docuseries in development: an untitled series chronicling the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams from the tournament; and “Six Nations,” an inside look at the international rugby tournament.

Netflix also announced a Feb. 24 premiere for Season 5 of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” Additional upcoming sports programming includes tennis series “Break Point,” which debuts Jan. 13, followed by golf series “Full Swing” Feb. 15. And later in 2023, Netflix will premiere a behind-the-scenes docuseries from the 2022 Tour de France as well as “Heart of Invictus,” following competitors in The Invictus Games.

*

BYUtv has announced air times for three premieres on Sunday, Jan. 15, which are listed below:

“Random Acts” (season eight) at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT/4 p.m. PT

Season eight of “Random Acts,” the long-running, unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness.

“All-Round Champion” (season 5) at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT

In the new round of “All-Round Champion,” nine of the best young athletes in their sports will assemble from the United States, Canada and UK to compete in the ultimate competition, and, for the first time, they’ll all be para-athletes. The catch? They’ll compete in every sport but their own. With only three days to train in each event, these extraordinary athletes will be pushed to the limit, and only one will be crowned the All-Round Champion. Olympian and world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien returns as host and mentor.

“Survivalists” (season three) at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT

This season of “Survivalists” will take place in locations across the Baja peninsula and provides a thrilling new twist on the format. “Survivalists” is a competition race built around an experience of self-discovery and improvement. Each episode will feature two families in a race against each other to the finish line to raise the flag for $10,000 in prizes. They will endure experiences that will refine their personal attributes, family relationships, and open their perspectives to the possibility that there is more to life than what they might have thought. Elite endurance athlete Colin O’Brady returns as host.