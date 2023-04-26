‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Marty Jannetty, Abdullah the Butcher Episodes

Vice TV has dropped the first trailer for “Dark Side of the Ring” Season 4.

The trailer (see below) teases several episodes of the upcoming season, including those focusing on Marty Jannetty, Abdullah the Butcher, Magnum T.A. and Junkyard Dog.

The fourth season of the popular pro wrestling docuseries, which will consist of 10 episodes, will debut on May 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

“Dark Side of the Ring” is narrated by wrestling legend Chris Jericho. The official description of the fourth season states that it will “explore stories like the emotional rollercoaster of one of wrestling’s most captivating and controversial couples, Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, the car accident that derailed the career of future World Champion Magnum T.A., wrestling’s most unhinged monster, Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels’ former tag team partner, and much more.”

“Dark Side of the Ring” is a Vice Studios production in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave. Husney is executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is executive producer. Hunsey and Eisener co-created the series. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte executive produce for Vice TV.

“Dark Side of the Ring” remains Vice TV’s most watched series of all time. To that end, Vice has commissioned multiple spinoffs, including “Dark Side of Football,” “Dark Side of the 90’s,” and “Dark Side of Comedy.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also executive produced the wrestling docuseries “Tales From the Territories” for Vice.