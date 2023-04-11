‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 4 Sets Premiere Date at Vice TV

“Dark Side of the Ring” Season 4 has set its premiere date at Vice TV.

The fourth season of the popular pro wrestling docuseries, which will consist of 10 episodes, will debut on May 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our viewers for giving this show the life that it has had for the past 4 years,” said executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. “As lifelong fans of professional wrestling, our subjects continue to inspire us. There are so many fascinating and compelling stories left to tell and it’s a privilege to share more of them in our fourth season.”

“Dark Side of the Ring” is narrated by wrestling legend Chris Jericho. The official description of the fourth season states that it will “explore stories like the emotional rollercoaster of one of wrestling’s most captivating and controversial couples, Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, the car accident that derailed the career of future World Champion Magnum T.A., wrestling’s most unhinged monster, Abdullah the Butcher, a focused look on the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels’ former tag team partner, and much more.”

“As the WWE sale works towards a close, Vice TV remains the leading chronicler of wrestling in America.” said Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV for Vice Media Group. “I’m cheering from the ropes to announce the return of ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ as proven this show and its spinoffs have been incredibly successful for the network and insightful to produce, now someone tag me in!”

“Dark Side of the Ring” is a Vice Studios production in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave. Husney is executive producer and writer for the series, while Eisener is executive producer. Hunsey and Eisener co-created the series. Vanessa Case and Guillermo Garcia executive produce for Vice Studios, while Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte executive produce for Vice TV.

“Dark Side of the Ring” remains Vice TV’s most watched series of all time. To that end, Vice has commissioned multiple spinoffs, including “Dark Side of Football,” “Dark Side of the 90’s,” and “Dark Side of Comedy.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also executive produced the wrestling docuseries “Tales From the Territories” for Vice.