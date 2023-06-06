Vice TV Sets ‘Dark Side of the 2000s’ With Episodes on ‘The Bachelor,’ Lindsay Lohan and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice TV is once again expanding its “Dark Side” franchise with a new spinoff that should hit close to home for millennial audiences in particular: “Dark Side of the 2000s.”

Premiering July 18 at 10 p.m., the 10-episode season will cover aughts subjects including the radio wars between Howard Stern and Opie & Anthony, “TRL,” the rise of TMZ, Lindsay Lohan, Charlie Sheen’s “Two and a Half Men” conflict, “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” “The Bachelor,” Siegfried & Roy and men’s lifestyle magazines, or “lad mags.”

Per its official logline, “From outrageous shock jocks to record breaking reality TV, and the rise of celebrity gossip to the downward spiral of a child star, ‘Dark Side of the 2000s’ delves into the decade’s untold histories, revealing dark secrets and personal insights from the people who witnessed it all first hand.”

Mark McGrath narrates the new show, having done the lead voice work for its predecessor, “Dark Side of the ’90s,” which aired its second season last summer. Vice’s “Dark Side” franchise also includes the OG wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring,” as well as spinoffs “Dark Side of Comedy” and “Dark Side of Football.”

Readers can view the trailer for “Dark Side of the 2000s” below, which features clips of interviews with Tara Reid, Jon Gosselin, Chris Kirkpatrick, Quddus and Kelly Stables.

“Dark Side of the 2000s” is executive produced by Matthew Ginsburg and Tim Healy for Railsplitter Pictures and Mark Lysakowski and John Brunton for Insight Productions. Lee Hoffman executive produces for Vice TV. Vanessa Hill is a producer.