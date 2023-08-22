‘Dark Side of Comedy’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set at Vice, Trailer Dissects Ellen DeGeneres, ‘Scary’ Robin Williams and ‘Mean as Hell’ Joan Rivers (EXCLUSIVE)

Vice TV has set the premiere date and released the trailer for “Dark Side of Comedy” Season 2, its “Dark Side” spinoff series that explores the behind-the-scenes stories of iconic comedians.

Season 2 subjects include Robin Williams, Sam Kinison, Joan Rivers, Carlos Mencia, Phil Hartman, Tracy Morgan, the sitcom “Family Matters,” Ellen DeGeneres, Norm MacDonald and Gilda Radner.

“Dark Side of Comedy” Season 2 is narrated by Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” “Kids in the Hall”) with commentators including Pauly Shore, Marc Maron, Tiffany Haddish, Pamela Aldon, Sally Jesse Raphael, Mike Binder and Rolanda Watts.

In the Season 2 trailer, Binder says Williams was “running with a lot of really scary figures — and Robin himself was kind of a scary figure for a while.” Haddish says Rivers “was a hustler,” and describes her as “mean as hell.” And Watts describes an experience where DeGeneres “sat there as if we weren’t even there.”



Per Vice TV’s description for the new installment: “‘Dark Side of Comedy,’ from the creators of ‘Dark Side of the Ring,’ is back for a second season, venturing deeper into the darkest recesses of some of comedy’s greatest minds. With a comic genius felled by a mysterious illness, a disillusioned preacher turned America’s dirtiest stand-up, and a feminist icon famous for vicious take-downs, the hit series returns with more gripping stories from the underbelly of stand-up comedy.”

“Dark Side of Comedy” Season 2 is executive produced by Vanessa Case, Guillermo Garcia and Paul Taylor for Vice Studios, and Falguni Lakhani Adams and Catherine Whyte for Vice TV. Martin Pupp is a producer. The show is a Vice Studios production in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave.

Watch the trailer below.