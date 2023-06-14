‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and ‘Penguin’ Stop Productions Until End of Writers Strike

Two high profile superhero series — “Daredevil: Born Again” and “The Penguin” — have halted production until the end of the writers strike, Variety can confirm.

“Daredevil: Born Again” is set for Disney+, while “The Penguin” is a Max show.

“Born Again” is a semi-continuation of the Netflix show “Daredevil,” which ran from 2015-2018. The character has now been absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and made appearances in the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Charlie Cox, who originated the role in the first “Daredevil” series, will reprise it for “Born Again.” Vincent D’Onofrio will also reprise his role as big bad Kingpin, while Jon Bernthal is back as The Punisher.

“The Penguin” is a spinoff from Matt Reeves’ 2022 film “The Batman,” in which Colin Farrell played the iconic villain. He will be returning to the prosthetic-heavy role for the mob-based series “The Penguin.” The show also stars Cristin Milioti, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

Farrell recently joined a WGA picket line outside of Paramount in Times Square and spoke about why he stands with the strike.

“Writers are everything to us,” he said. Farrell also stated that he knew there would be a resoltion because “the stare down going on is so fucking boring,” and said that the action is “a testament to the arrogance of those at the top that these people are now out of work and can’t because they are doing the right thing.”

